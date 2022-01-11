OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances

This was made known via a resolution of the congress held by lecturers on Tuesday.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 11, 2022

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over their unpaid Earned Academic Allowances.

This was made known via a resolution of the congress held by lecturers on Tuesday. 

It was signed by ASUU OAU Chairperson, Adeola Egbedokun.

The academic staff members complained that no concrete action was taken by the university before the expiration of an ultimatum which was on January 7.

The union said it was going to seek the permission of the national secretariat to embark on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike.

“Congress however noted and reiterated the following – that constitution of any committee to be set up by the university administration to ‘verify the correctness of all claims submitted by members of Academic Staff Union of the Universities as regards the Earned Academic Allowance’, should be rejected since there was no such instruction.

“That the ultimatum of Friday, January 7, 2022, given to the university administration to pay EAA into the accounts of all deserving members of ASUU OAU expired without concrete action.

“That the actions of the administration and the Vice Chancellor in particular, with regards to EAA disbursements, has always undermined the struggles of ASUU. After exhaustive deliberation, congress resolved as follows – that the branch should embark on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Education Only 100,000 Lecturers Available To 2.1 Million Students In Nigerian Universities, NUC Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Doctors To Begin Indefinite Strike Action On Monday
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigeria’s Airspace To Be Shut As Aviation Unions Vow To Join Planned Strike Action
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Cross River Retirees Protest Non-payment Of Pension, Block Highway
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Government Owes Striking Varsity Lecturers Only Four Months' Salaries—Ngige
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS South Africans Pull Out Of Shoprite Nigeria As Workers Protest Nonpayment Of Entitlements
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Despite Collecting N5million Ransom, Kidnappers Kill Oil Worker In Kogi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Ten Persons Dead, Others Trapped As Newly Completed Church Building Collapses In Delta
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Buhari Orders Flags To Fly At Half-mast For Late Ernest Shonekan
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Next Olubadan To Emerge Through Original Concept Of Ascendancy – Oyo Governor Speaks On Controversies
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News WikkiTimes Insists Its Investigative Story On Adamawa Streetlight Racketeering Is Credible, Challenges FG To Provide Evidence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-President Jonathan's Ambition To Retake Power In 2023 Hits Setback As Former Appointees Fail To Support Move Over Distrust For Buhari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sports Nigeria's Super Eagles Defeat Egypt In Opening Match At AFCON
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Half Of Europe To Be infected With COVID-19 Omicron In Six Weeks – WHO Warns
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-President Obasanjo Reacts To Death Of Ernest Shonekan
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Shonekan Was Traitor Who Betrayed Nigeria’s Quest For Genuine Democracy — Sowore
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Claimed 3,598 Lives In 2021, 95 Persons In 2020 – Nigerian Government Laments
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Civic Group, CACOL Decries Unremitted N14.7billion Belonging To Defunct Firm, PHCN, Demands Probe
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad