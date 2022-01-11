OAU Staff Threaten Strike Action Over Unpaid Allowances

Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have threatened to embark on an indefinite strike over their unpaid Earned Academic Allowances.

This was made known via a resolution of the congress held by lecturers on Tuesday.

It was signed by ASUU OAU Chairperson, Adeola Egbedokun.

The academic staff members complained that no concrete action was taken by the university before the expiration of an ultimatum which was on January 7.

The union said it was going to seek the permission of the national secretariat to embark on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike.

“Congress however noted and reiterated the following – that constitution of any committee to be set up by the university administration to ‘verify the correctness of all claims submitted by members of Academic Staff Union of the Universities as regards the Earned Academic Allowance’, should be rejected since there was no such instruction.

“That the ultimatum of Friday, January 7, 2022, given to the university administration to pay EAA into the accounts of all deserving members of ASUU OAU expired without concrete action.

“That the actions of the administration and the Vice Chancellor in particular, with regards to EAA disbursements, has always undermined the struggles of ASUU. After exhaustive deliberation, congress resolved as follows – that the branch should embark on a total, indefinite and comprehensive strike."