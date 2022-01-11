Standard Chartered Bank To Shut Down Half Of Nigeria Branches

Standard Chartered has focused on corporate banking since establishing a presence in Nigeria in 1999.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

Standard Chartered Plc says it is closing about half of its Nigerian branches in a pivot to digital banking.

The decision was reached following the finance industry coming under pressure from mobile money providers.

The London-listed lender’s local unit has already started to shut some offices in December and will eventually operate only 13 branches in the country.

According to a document seen by Bloomberg News, Standard Chartered is instead strengthening mobile banking and recruiting agents to reach new customers and handle cash deposits and withdrawals across Africa’s biggest economy, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorised to speak publicly.

A spokesperson for the bank declined to comment and said it would address future plans at the “appropriate time.”

The shift by StanChart mirrors efforts by Nigerian lenders to embrace digital banking amid a fintech boom that’s put much of Africa at the cutting edge of the revolution in mobile money.

But instead of opening more physical branches, banks including Access Bank Plc and First Bank of Nigeria are also curbing costs by building networks of authorized agents, or people within communities to sell their products and services.

Standard Chartered has focused on corporate banking since establishing a presence in Nigeria in 1999.

But it’s recently looked to expand its retail base and outlined a target in 2019 to grow the number of its customers fivefold from 100,000 in about two years by using digital technology to onboard clients faster.

The lender also plans to start digital lending to process small loans quicker and increase the volume of retail credit, according to the people.

With a population of over 200million people, of which more than a third have no access to financial services, Nigeria has seen an explosion in demand for payment solutions and lending outside traditional banking as businesses build on the rapid spread of mobile phones. Financial-technology companies have also benefited as customers sought to reduce physical contact during the pandemic.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Why The South-West Did Not Vote For Me In 2011- Ribadu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Pharmacists Join Stakeholders Against Counterfeit Drugs
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Business Chinese Firms Exporting 'Torture Devices’ To Africa In Higher Frequency, Raising Concerns
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Exclusive Buhari Approves Over $2B For Unpaid Workers Salaries; Directs CBN To Package Over ₦250B Special Intervention Fund For States
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion The Dangote Paradox By Moses E. Ochonu
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Cement War: Dangote, Ibeto Continue Legal Tussle
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Katsina Man Who Removed House Roof To Pay Ransom To Bandits Receives Donations From Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman, Son Arrested In Lagos For Killing Younger Son For Rituals
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Group Seeks Dismissal Of WEMA Bank CEO, Ademise, Over Alleged Fraud Perpetrated With Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Abia Governor, Orji Kalu, Expresses Desire To Contest 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity Mummy GO's Church Tightens Security, Deploys ‘Holy’ Police To Scrutinise New Faces
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Members Of APC Group Tackle Each Other Over Sharing Of N250million Mobilisation Fund
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics Yoruba Self-determination Group, Ilana Omo Oodua, Backs Call By Ondo Governor Akeredolu, On Cow Meat Boycott In South-West
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
News Former Oyo PDP Chairman, Adiaro, Is Dead
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
News Eastern Security Network To Deal With Criminals Enforcing Sit-at-home In South-East --IPOB
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News We Followed Due Process, Doctor Present At Sylvester Oromoni's Autopsy Claims
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News Suspected Trafficker Arrested With Six Girls In Benue
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Invade Kaduna Community, Abduct Many
0 Comments
26 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad