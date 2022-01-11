Ten Persons Dead, Others Trapped As Newly Completed Church Building Collapses In Delta

The collapsed building also trapped an unspecified number of worshippers.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2022

No fewer than 10 persons have been confirmed dead as a building housing Salvation Ministry, Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, collapsed.

According to a report by Vanguard, the collapsed building also trapped an unspecified number of worshippers.

The building, which is being used for the first time, reportedly collapsed at about 5:55pm during Tuesday evening's service.

Meanwhile, eight persons have been rescued unhurt, while four persons have been rushed to the Asaba Specialist Hospital.

At the time of filing this report, Secretary to the State Government, Patrick Ukah; the state's Commissioner for Health, Dr Ononye Mordi, a team of Red Cross officers, and firefighters were on ground on a rescue mission. 
 
With rescue operations ongoing, worshippers, family members and sympathisers were seen crying. 

This comes barely two months after a similar incident in Lagos where a 21-storey building located on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed with 44 confirmed dead and 15 rescued. 

