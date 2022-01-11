Three Dead, Many Injured As Suspected Bandits Attack Plateau Community

Some gunmen suspected bandits have reportedly killed three youth in Plateau State.

The youth were said to be going to Tyaana Village in Riyom Local Government Area of the state when the bandits attacked them.

A youth leader in the area and National President of the Berom Youth Moulders, Solomon Mwantiri, confirmed the killings on Tuesday.

Mwantiri condemned the incident, saying the attacks happened on Monday night.

He said, “Our people are in mourning following a sad event that occurred in our community. I’m on my way to the hospital where the youths who were injured during the attack are receiving treatment.

“It was on Monday night around 9:30pm. Some youths were coming to Tyaana of Rahoss community in Riyom LGA. Unknown to them, the attackers had laid an ambush on their way.

“The attackers just inflicted the surviving victims with matchet cuts all over their bodies while they were trying to escape. But they succeeded in killing three of the youths. This is an unprovoked attack and it is very unfortunate."

The youth leader added that security agents had been informed about the incident.