BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor, Alao Akala Is Dead

Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo State, is dead.

Alao-Akala reportedly died on Wednesday in Ibadan at the age of 72.



Born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alao-Akala had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso[ before proceeding to Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana.

He was a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan.