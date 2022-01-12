BREAKING: Former Oyo Governor, Alao Akala Is Dead

Alao-Akala reportedly died on Wednesday in Ibadan at the age of 72.

by saharareporters, new york Jan 12, 2022

Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo State, is dead.
Alao-Akala reportedly died on Wednesday in Ibadan at the age of 72.


Born on June 3, 1950, at Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State, Alao-Akala had his elementary school at Osupa Baptist Day School, Ogbomoso[ before proceeding to Kamina Barracks Middle School, 5th Battalion of Infantry in Tamale, Ghana.
He was a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Logistics and Supply, Oyo State Police Command, Eleyele, Ibadan.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity 8372 Nigerians Lost Lives To Insecurity In 2021 --Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kano Lawmaker’s Mother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Thirty Vigilantes Feared Killed By Bandits In Taraba State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Cabal Already Rejected Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kperogi Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of 300-level Student Of Unijos, Jenifer Anthony
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Extend Recruitment Exercise, Beg Nigerians To Apply
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Survivor Of Delta Church Building Collapse Recounts Disaster
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Man Kidnaps, Kills 13-year-old Girl In Kano, Buries Victim In Shallow Grave
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Why We Arrested Instagram Skit Maker --NDLEA
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Cabal Already Rejected Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kperogi Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of 300-level Student Of Unijos, Jenifer Anthony
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria's Former Finance Minister, Okongwu, Dies At 87
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Two Borno Local Government Areas Under Boko Haram Control —Governor Zulum
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Police Extend Recruitment Exercise, Beg Nigerians To Apply
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, Asks United Nations, United States, United Kingdom To Send Representatives To Witness Treason, Terrorism Case
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Terrorists Now Celebrating Marriages, Collecting Taxes Without Confrontation — Borno Governor, Zulum
0 Comments
52 Minutes Ago
Insecurity 8372 Nigerians Lost Lives To Insecurity In 2021 --Report
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct Kano Lawmaker’s Mother
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad