Construction Of Ikoyi Collapsed 21-storey Building Began Before Approval Was Granted –Lagos Government

Construction of the collapsed 21-storey building in Ikoyi, Lagos, began before provisional approval was granted, the state government has said.

Counsel to Lagos State Building Control Agency, Mr A.S Odugbemi, made this known while questioning Mr Muritala Olawale, Managing Director of Prowess Engineering Nigeria Ltd.

Olawale was a former consultant structural engineer to the project, who withdrew his services via a letter dated February 20, 2020, over disputes on how the project was structurally executed.

Block B of the three high-rise buildings (Blocks A, B and C) situated on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, collapsed on November 1, 2021, killing 46 persons while 15 persons were rescued alive.

However, during proceedings, Odugbemi disputed the contents of paragraph 17 of Olawale’s statement on oath to the inquest.

Odugbemi explained that late Mr Femi Osibona, Managing Director of Fourscore Heights Ltd, developer of the project, had informed his team that he had received provisional approval for the project’s construction.

Daily Post reports that Olawale’s statement on oath said Osibona showed his team a copy of the provisional approval from the Lagos State Government and ordered them to commence construction on the site.

Odugbemi disputed Olawale’s claims, asserting that LASBCA never granted Osibona a provisional planning permit when the team moved to the site to commence construction in January 2019.

He added that LASBCA granted provisional approval in April 2019.