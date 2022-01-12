Group Writes Gwagwalada Area Council Chairman, Demands Detailed Record Of Federal Allocation, Expenditure

A civil society organisation, Take It Back Movement, has asked Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Adamu Mustapha Danze, to provide a detailed record of federal allocations received by the council from 2015 to date within seven working days.

It also requested an elaborate breakdown of expenditures and uses of the funds.

The group made the demand in a letter dated January 10, 2022 and signed by the FCT Coordinator of the movement, Manasseh Paul.

The group said the request was in line with the provision of Freedom of Information Act 2011, adding that they would not hesitate to appeal any decision to deny the request within the stipulated time.

The letter read in part, "By virtue of the provisions of the Freedom of Information Act 2011, we hereby request you provide us with the following information.

"A detailed and up to date record of federal allocations received by the Gwagwalada Area Council from 2015 to date. An elaborate breakdown of the expenditures and use of the federal allocations received by the Gwagwalada Area Council 2015 to date.

"We understand that under the Freedom of Information Act we are entitled to a response within seven working days of your receipt of the request and we look forward to receiving the information requested within the permitted time frame.

"In consequence thereof, we humbly request that the information be delivered to [email protected] in Microsoft Excel format.

"We are willing to pay the fees as assessed, which are incurred as a result of complying with this request but we wish to reiterate as clearly stated under Section 8 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011 that fees shall be limited to standard charges for document duplication and fees transcription where necessary.

"It is instructive to note that we reserve the right to appeal your decision as guaranteed by the Act and we wish to state in clear terms that any request not sanctioned within the prescribed timline will be deemed as a denial of the request makes the defaulting officer officer and/or institution liable to a fine of N500,000."