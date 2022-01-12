Gunmen Abduct Kano Lawmaker’s Mother

Some gunmen on Wednesday abducted Hajiya Zainab, mother of Isyaku Ali-Danja, a member representing Gezawa Constituency in the Kano State House of Assembly.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the residence of the lawmaker’s mother in Gezawa town around 1:00am, broke the door and abducted her.

The lawmaker confirmed the abduction to journalists on Wednesday in Kano, saying that the abductors were yet to establish communication with the family.

He said after her refusal, they forcefully broke the door to her room and abducted her.

The lawmaker added that immediately after the attackers left the house, one of the old woman’s caregivers raised the alarm and police were immediately alerted.

Ali-Danja is former Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly and currently represents Gezawa Local Government Area in the state's House of Assembly.