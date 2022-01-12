Gunmen Intercept Commercial Bus In Imo, Kidnap Passengers

The bus was intercepted at Isiala Mbano in Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2022

Some gunmen on Tuesday intercepted and abducted passengers in a commercial bus heading to Lagos from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The bus was intercepted at Isiala Mbano in Imo State.

It was gathered that the incident, which happened at Odo Rubber Road in Obiohuru under Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the state, caused tension in the area.

A resident of the community while speaking with journalists said, “No one knows where they were taken to. The bus was still steaming when the villagers saw it on Tuesday at that lonely area called Odo Rubber. 

"Phones and luggage of passengers were intact.”

President-General of the community, Dr Sharon Ohaka, said the bus had been pushed out of the lonely road by youths and handed to the police.

He said, “The vehicle had been pushed out of the lonely road. We invited the police at the area command level and the divisional headquarters at Ishiebu. They have taken over the vehicle and passengers’ luggage."

