Thirty Vigilantes Feared Killed By Bandits In Taraba State

At least 30 vigilantes have been feared killed while several others still missing in Taraba State, SaharaReporters learnt.

It was gathered that the vigilantes were killed during a bloody encounter with terrorists in Gasol Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Some members of Miyeti Allah and local vigilante including on Tuesday reportedly organised themselves and stormed the hideout of bandits to flush them out.

The terrorists’ camp, it was further gathered, is located in a forest in Karbawi near Karal Village, close to Gassol town.

A source, who pleaded anonimity, said that the terrorists ambushed the vigilantes after they got the information from an informant.

He said, "After receiving information on the movement of the vigilantes to their camp, stationed their members in strategic positions which gave them an advantage over the vigilante.

"The terrorists numbering over 90 with sophisticated weapons outnumbered the vigilantes.

“The vigilantes engaged the terrorists in a gun battle for several hours but were overpowered by the terrorists who had the superior and sophisticated weapons.

“We have spotted about 30 bodies of the vigilantes littered in the bush and many more bodies are laying inside the forest and nobody can go there because the terrorists are in total control of the entire forest."

Spokesperson for Taraba State Police Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, confirmed the incident, saying "scores of terrorists were killed while only two vigilantes were killed during the encounter".