2023: Bola Tinubu Doesn’t Own All Progressives Congress, Nigerians Do – Orji Uzor Kalu

Kalu said the time was ripe for the South-East to produce the next president of the country and that he had all it took to match the APC national leader.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 13, 2022

Former Abia State Governor and Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is owned by the people of Nigeria and not a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

The Senator asserted that he did not snub President Muhammadu Buhari by not going to inform him about his presidential bid at the Aso Rock Villa like other aspirants had done.

Kalu had on Tuesday said he would contest the All Progressives Congress(APC) Presidential ticket with Bola Tinubu, if the party zoned it to the South.

He said this few hours after Tinubu had visited Buhari and told him of his ambition to contest the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

However, during a programme on the Arise News Television on Thursday, Kalu said the time was ripe for the South-East to produce the next president of the country and that he had all it took to match the APC national leader.

He said, “I don’t own the party, neither does Bola Tinubu or any other person in the party. The party is owned by the Nigerian people and they are the only people; in a democratic set up, majority always have their way.

“Unless the party zone this thing (ticket) directly to us (South East), if we go by majority in our next convention, if it’s not properly settled and agreed upon, none of us will get it. This is why I said there is no need going to talk (with the president) that I want to contest or not until the APC National Convention Committee says this is going to South, probably South East.

“I cannot snub the president, he is the leader of the party. You cannot snub a man that sits at the right side of the chair. What I’m just trying to do is to be careful in informing him. If I go to tell him I want to run for president and the party does not zone it to South East, it will not be nice to myself.”

According to the senator, it is only the North East and the South East that are yet to produce president in the country.

Kalu also alleged that some persons “who want to be president” were bent on destroying him, stressing that there was jealousy in the Nigerian system.

Responding to a question on those pursuing him in apparent reference to his legal travails, the senator said, “They are Nigerians who want to be president, they are Nigerians who want to set me aside, they are Nigerians who just want to destroy me.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Be Intimidated By ‘Loads Of Cash’ Aspirants — Dele Momodu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Won’t Survive One Week Under Dictatorship Style Of Governor Umahi If Elected President –Ebonyi Indigenes
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Reacts To Lifting Of Twitter Ban, Says Nigerians Sometimes Misuse Platform
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Apologise to Sowore, Restore His Citizenship, Okai Tells President Buhari
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Ernest Shonekan: Statesman Or Traitor? By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Ondo Varsity Announces Resumption, Asks Students To Pay N20,000 ‘Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment I've Stopped Habit Of Impregnating Women – Nigerian Singer, TuFace
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Won’t Because Of Anyone’s 2023 Ambition Destroy Our Future; Give Us Restructuring – Gani Adams
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education Oyo Community School Where Pupils Study In One Class
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Visits Family Of Late Shonekan In Abeokuta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Christianity How Pastor In Apostle Suleman’s Church Ordered Members To Brutalise Me, Husband – Nigerian Woman In Austria Recounts Ordeal
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Be Intimidated By ‘Loads Of Cash’ Aspirants — Dele Momodu Declares Interest In 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad