Abuja Court Orders Forfeiture Of N110million Found In Primary School Teacher’s Account

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim forfeiture of N110.4million traced to the bank accounts of one Mr James Erebuoye and seven other suspects by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for allegedly being proceeds of crime.

According to a statement by the ICPC on Thursday, in an ex-parte motion filed by Raheem Adesina on behalf of ICPC before Justice D. Okorowa, the commission further prayed for an order of interim forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus SUV and a Toyota Venza car, including an iPad device.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The items were seized by the commission from Erebuoye and his accomplices, who were alleged to have benefitted from over N500million illicit funds stashed in the account of a primary school teacher, Mrs Roseline Uche Egbuha.

ICPC found that N110,364,592 was surreptitiously moved sometime in 2020 from the bank account of the primary school teacher, who was being investigated for money laundering and other fraud, into different accounts owned by Erebuoye and eight other persons including two companies.

The money to be forfeited includes N17.4million that was transferred to the bank account of Erebuoye, N14.2million to an account owned by one Ojo Alonge, N16.4million to a company called DY Bako and Sons Ltd and N30.8million to another company known as Dorason Construction Ltd.

“The order for interim forfeiture also covers the sums of N7.1million traced to an account owned by Owoyemi Mayowa, N8.2million, and N6.5million traced to the bank accounts of Emon Aje Okune and Maureen Chidinma, respectively,” the ICPC said.

Recall that Mrs Egbuha, who teaches at Ozala Primary School, Abagana, Anambra State, was arrested in June 2020 by the commission for allegedly laundering N550million.