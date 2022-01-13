Celebrities Accuse Nigerian Government Of Lifting Twitter Ban To Gather Support Ahead 2023 General Elections

The government hinged its decision on “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence".

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

Debo Adedayo, a comedian widely known as Mr Macaroni, music producer, Michael Ajereh known as Don Jazzy, and Tacha, a former BBNaija housemate, are among Nigerian celebrities, who have accused the Nigerian Government of lifting a ban on Twitter in the country because they wanted to seek support among citizens ahead of the 2023 general elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration had on June 5, 2021 announced the indefinite suspension of Twitter’s operation in Nigeria after the microblogging platform deleted tweets by Buhari.

The government hinged its decision on “the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence".

But despite lifting the ban, Nigerians have continued to attack the government, describing the latest move as selfish and suspicious.

In a Twitter post, Mr Macaroni said, “They are tired of sustaining the ban.

“Welcome back. You people banned yourselves not Twitter. We never left.”

On his part, Don Jazzy said, “Thank God they are lifting the ban. I have loads of goodies incoming for you guys. It’s going to be a year like never before. Be ready.”

Joining the fray, Tacha said, “Funny how the government is unbanning Twitter just in time for the elections! All to gain cheap points. Funny people.”

