Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman

Lukman contended that the CECPC’s latest position was tantamount to a slap on the face of Nigerians and an insult on party members.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Dr Salihu Lukman, has demanded the immediate resignation of the Governor Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress.

In what appears to be cracks within the ruling party, Lukman said it has become obvious that the Buni-led CECPC is being disrespectful to the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari, and Governor Atiku Bagudu-led PGF to hold the APC National Convention next month.

Yobe Governor Mai Mala Buni

The PGF boss’ position is coming against the backdrop of assurance by the Buni-led CECPC that it would hold the national convention of the party after consulting widely with stakeholders of the party across the country.

Lukman warned that the more the party continued to allow the leadership of the CECPC to hold everyone captive and refuses to commence the process of organising the February APC National Convention, the more party leaders would have supported the CECPC in weakening the electoral process of the APC.

He said, “How can a statement from ‘a focus-driven, process-oriented political party’, make such a scandalous statement allegedly assuring that a convention will hold in February without indicating date and venue for the Convention?

“If subcommittees, whether for budget or anything are to be set up, to perhaps mobilise funds for the Convention, why are they not set up with just about two weeks to the end of January?

“Somehow, it is difficult not to conclude that the CECPC is intentionally promoting speculations around the APC National Convention by claiming to embark on ‘consultations with party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention.’

“With such an agreement, the responsibility of the CECPC is to go ahead and start organising the Convention. Almost two months after, the CECPC has not issued any notice of the Convention to anyone. Not even the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), which by the provision of the Electoral Act as amended is required to be given at least 21 days’ notice.

“It is very difficult not to conclude that both the Chairman and all members of the CECPC have no respect for President Buhari, which is responsible for why they are doing everything possible to sabotage decisions validly taken to hold the APC National Convention in February after consultation with the President.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

