Fake Army General Who ‘Claimed Buhari Nominated Him As Chief Of Army Staff’ Arrested Over N270million Fraud

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270million fraud.

The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect in his bid to defraud the victim, also allegedly forged several documents and the signature of the President.

