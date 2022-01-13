Fake Army General Who ‘Claimed Buhari Nominated Him As Chief Of Army Staff’ Arrested Over N270million Fraud

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270million fraud.

The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.

In the said letter, he claimed that he needed to pay a certain amount of money into the coffers of the Federal Government of Nigeria, as part of the requirements for the appointment as COAS.

A statement by the EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said the suspect in his bid to defraud the victim, also allegedly forged several documents and the signature of the President.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC have arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, a fake Army General, for an alleged N270m fraud.

“The suspect, who posed as a General in the Nigerian Army, allegedly made false representations to the complainant, Kodef Clearing Resources, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had shortlisted him and one other to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, and that he needed a short grant “to press and process the appointment.”

“He also allegedly forged a letter of appointment as COAS purportedly signed by the President and showed the same to the victim to further prove his claim.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Businessman Arrested By Police Admits Eating Human Organs, Selling Body Parts In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Three Abducted Females In Plateau
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Arrested For Using Seven-Year-Old Granddaughter As Sex Slave In Enugu
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
CRIME Two Primary School Students Killed In Borno State Machete Attack
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Court Remands Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Prison
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
CRIME Nigeria's Star Boy, Five Others Arrested In Bangkok For Romance Scam
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Free Speech Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Reacts To Lifting Of Twitter Ban, Says Nigerians Sometimes Misuse Platform
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal Two Men Remanded Over Alleged Attack On Kwara Police Station
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion Summary Of The Bernard-Henri Lévy Briefing To USA Congress On Human Rights In Nigeria: Genocide Perpetrators Identified, By Ndidi Uwechue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Cabal Already Rejected Tinubu, Osinbajo, Kperogi Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023: Bola Tinubu Doesn’t Own All Progressives Congress, Nigerians Do – Orji Uzor Kalu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Plateau Community Releases Names Of 18 Residents Killed By Terrorists, Herdsmen
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Businessman Arrested By Police Admits Eating Human Organs, Selling Body Parts In Zamfara
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Northern Leaders, Groups To Meet In Kaduna Over Rising Killings, Attacks
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Rescue Three Abducted Females In Plateau
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Education Ondo Varsity Announces Resumption, Asks Students To Pay N20,000 ‘Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Cracks In Ruling Party, APC As Governors’ Forum Asks Mala Buni To Resign As Caretaker Chairman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Nigeria Won’t Survive One Week Under Dictatorship Style Of Governor Umahi If Elected President –Ebonyi Indigenes
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad