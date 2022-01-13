I've Stopped Habit Of Impregnating Women – Nigerian Singer, TuFace

Tuface also called 2Baba had reportedly impregnated five women and had children from all of them before settling down with his wife, Annie Idibia.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2022

Nigerian hip hop singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, said he has desisted from ignoble act of impregnating women at will.

Nigerian hip-hop artist Tuface Information NG

The singer said this during the Idoma Carnival while he was singing as he was captured in a video released by Idoma TV.

2Baba was singing the song, “Where is my true love? Is it here or there?”

According to PM Nigeria, during the song, he told his audience in Pidgin English that he had stopped impregnating women.

TuFace said, "I no dey give belle like that again, I don stop. Ask anybody, they will tell you I am innocent Idibia. I no dey do that kind thing again. No be small thing, I don resign for that kind matter."

However, in a contrasting response, someone from the audience said, “Na lie.”

