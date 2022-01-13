Plateau Community Releases Names Of 18 Residents Killed By Terrorists, Herdsmen

The community leaders of Ancha in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State popularly known as the Rigwe Nation, have identified the names of victims of separate attacks on the community by terrorists and suspected Fulani herdsmen.

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders, at the early hours of Wednesday, again struck an attack on the community and reportedly killed seventeen people while six other residents sustained serious injuries in the process.



SaharaReporters also gathered that the gruesome assailants also burnt to ashes, houses, food barns, cars, pumping machines and other valuables numbering over a hundred.

The invaders stormed the community at about 12am on Wednesday and unleashed the terror on the residents for about three hours.

This came following an attack which happened in the same community on Monday where a man was reportedly ambushed and killed while his wife sustained injuries.

Nuhu Nga Bitrus, the spokesperson of Miango Youth Development Association, MYDA, informed SaharaReporters that some of the killed persons were burnt beyond recognition by the attackers.

He further explained that police operatives had visited the scene of the incident while the burial arrangements for the dead victims were currently ongoing.

Nuhu also noted that the injured ones were currently receiving proper medical attention.

According to him, "Ancha Community of Miango District, Bassa LGA Plateau State was attacked last night. The attack lingered for 2hrs 30mins between 12:00 - 2:30am.

"The attackers are said to be Fulani militias who has been terrorising the community for quite some years now, just of a recent on Monday, January 9, 2022 a man was ambushed in the same community killed and left his wife injured; they never got tired but attacked again the same village on the midnight hours of 12/1/2022 where not fewer than 17 persons were killed; others burnt beyond recognitions.

“A church elder was killed inclusive, 6 persons injured and currently receiving treatment at the hospital, over 100 residential rooms and food barns burnt beyond down, cars, pumping machines and other valuable items burnt down.

"Prior to this attack, security report came where security operatives were informed, mounted the village but still yet this misfortune happened with their presence. Currently burial arrangements are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) while expressing its sadness over the continuous killing of blameless residents in the community, stated that the Rigwe people witnessed the new year with a lot of sad experiences, unpleasantness and distastefulness.

It also identified the names of victims of the attacks;

The names of the victims are as follows;

1. Gideon Goh- 30 years old

2. Danladi James-26 years old

3. Yohanna Musa- 17 years old

4. Achi Alhaji -16 years old

5. Monday Abba- 52 years old

6. Musa Tegwi- 80 years old

7. Christiana Sunday -45 years old

8. Laraba Bitrus - 38 years old

9. Andrew Bitrus - 7 years old

10. Wiki Bitrus - 5 years old

11. Monday Bitrus- 3 months old

12. Danjuma Rimbe -10 years old

13 Monday B Bitrus -19 years old

14 Moses Weyi - 21 years old

15 Mbe Weyi - 21 years old

16 Azumi Wreh -

17. Danladi David Musa -28 years old

18 . Garius Gado Sunday.