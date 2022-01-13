Tinubu’ll Sell Nigeria To Himself Like He Sold Lagos State –Activist, Adeyanju

Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has alleged that National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, will sell the country just like he did with Lagos State if he eventually emerged President in the 2023 general elections.

Adeyanju's reaction followed Tinubu's recent declaration to contest the presidential race in 2023.

The right activist maintained that the former governor of Lagos State should be held in jail rather than being allowed to join the race.

He, however, urged Nigerians to prevent the emergence of Tinubu.

Adeyanju said, "Tinubu, the bullion van merchant will sell Nigeria to himself like he has done with Lagos State.

“A man without any known source of income except politics with private jets and uncountable billions. May such a calamity never befall Nigeria.

"Tinubu should be in jail, not running for President but this is Nigeria.

“‘Thiefnubu’ has enough bullion vans to bribe all lazy youth and poor masses but all men of good conscience must come together to stop the irredeemable ole."

Recall that the former Lagos State governor earlier this week informed President Buhari of his presidential ambition.