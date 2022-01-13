Tukur Buratai Institute Of War In Borno Deserted After Boko Haram Terrorists Razed Buildings

The Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University in Buratai Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, has remained deserted days after an attack by militants of the Islamic State West Africa Province formerly known as Jamā'at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da'wah wa'l-Jihād.

The institute was built by the Nigerian Army for training and capacity building of military personnel as well as civilians in counter-terrorism and insurgency, humanitarian responses, peace building and construction.

SaharaReporters had reported that the insurgents attacked Buratai community on Monday, shooting heavy artillery.

Buratai is the country home of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff and current Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai.

See Also Boko Haram Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Attacks On Tukur Buratai Institute, Says 10 Soldiers Killed

A military source had said the situation forced people to scamper for safety and remain indoors as the shooting continued.

“Most residents have fled to Miringa, another town in Biu. I can’t say if there are any casualties,” he had said.

ISWAP in a post on Wednesday morning said 10 soldiers were killed during the attack.

The terror group added that two armoured vehicles and five cars were burnt while a military operational vehicle and three motorbikes were captured along with weapons and ammunition.

It also released photographs of the deadly attacks, showing how the front section of the institute was razed by the artillery.

Sources told SaharaReporters on Thursday morning that all is still not well with the community as residents continue to count their loses.

Also, staff and students have abandoned the the military facility as a result of fear of another attack by the insurgents.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old, as the new leader (Wali) of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of people mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.