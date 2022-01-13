Two Men Remanded Over Alleged Attack On Kwara Police Station

A magistrate court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State, has remanded two men in connection with an attack on the police headquarters at Ifelodun Local Government Area.

The duo was alleged to have attacked the police station in an attempt to release their friends detained at the facility.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The suspects, 45-year-old Garuba Aliyu, and 31-year old Quadri Olalekan, have been arraigned before the court on the charges of obstructing public servants, disturbance of public peace and inciting disturbance contrary to sections 149, 113 and 114 of penal code law.

According to the Police First Information Report quoted by PUNCH, the two accused persons along with some others still at large conspired and attacked the Share Division Police Station, injuring policemen on duty in the process.



“They broke into the cell to forcefully remove Hamza Mohammed, Ola Olupako and Yero Jordan, who were in the police custody.



“Thereafter, they stormed the Olupako palace, chanting various war songs, armed with dangerous weapons whereby they attacked the elders of the community who were having a meeting with the Olupako of Share in his palace," the report said.



It added that Aliyu and Olalekan pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel to the accused persons, Toyin Onaolapo, urged the court to grant bail to his clients on liberal terms.



The presiding magistrate, Ibrahim Mohammed, ordered the suspects to be remanded at the correctional facility.

The case was adjourned until February 1, 2022, for further mention.