Unity School Teachers Cry Out Over Unpaid Two-year Salary Arrears

Over 1700 academic staff members of Unity Schools from the 110 Unity Colleges across the six geo-political zones of the country have urged the Nigerian Government to immediately pay their two-year salary arrears.

The aggrieved teachers made their position known in an open letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government Of The Federation, Office Of The Head Of Service, and Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission.

The teachers, who were recruited into the service from 2018, 2019 and 2020, said they haven't been paid any remuneration since their appointment into the service.

According to them, the non-payment of salaries was attributed to many factors but significantly the delay in Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System platform capturing.

This is despite the commencement of documentation since January, 2020.

They pleaded with the authorities to fast-track the documentation, capturing and subsequent payment of salaries of members.

The letter reads, “We are 2018, 2019 and 2020 recruited officers/unpaid teachers from the 110 Unity Colleges across the six geo-political zones.

“We are patriotic citizens who have served our fatherland for over two years without a dime paid to us as salary or allowance in any way. Our appointment letters are dated 2018, 2019 and even recently, 2020.

“We are appealing that all processes that will lead to our documentation, capturing and subsequent payment of salary and backlog salaries be fast tracked.

“Our appeal is based on the following: Over 1700 newly employed teachers in the Federal Government Unity Colleges recruited between 2018, 2019 & 2020 have not been paid till now.

“They were documented in January, 2020 across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria waiting to be captured on IPPIS platform for payment of their salary to commence to no avail.

“Initially, COVID-19 was used as an excuse meanwhile our counterparts employed same time in other ministries and agencies were captured and have since been receiving salaries.

“In September 2020, a circular came out in regards to the capturing but later the process was scuttled with the Head of Service of the Federation and Ministry of Education pointing out irregularities and issuance of fake appointment letters.

“This then prompted a take over of the entire process by the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

“The OHSF kicked off a fresh re-documentation exercise of which only 900+ names have been invited to Abuja for re-documentation (not on zonal levels like before, but on random selection).

“In the process of traveling to and from Abuja, two newly employed teachers were lost to accident. Others had their own near death experiences and sad tales to tell.

“After that phase, nothing was done until the newly employed teachers agitated to know why the delay, another scheme was launched and this time, they said they were starting with Presidential awardees of NYSC.

“They invited about 900+ persons for re-documentation and capturing while over 800 persons still pending for over a month now delaying the whole process.

“The whole process has no end or likely date of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 officers" and "regularized PTA Staff" to be captured.

“We have families to cater for and we have lost about five of our colleagues because of starvation and ill health with no payments in sight. We therefore urge you Sir to use your good office as we make the following appeals:

“Our four-point appeal include: That those who are yet to be re-documented will be called for re-documentation and capturing same day.

“We cannot bear to lose any colleague as a result of constant travels. This point should be given immediate attention within one week of receipt of this letter.

“Some persons amongst us are still expecting their letters especially those deployed in Kings College Lagos. They should also be given immediate attention within one week of the receipt of this letter.

“That those who have already been re-documented and captured should be placed, paid their salaries and all arrears of salaries owed between November to December 31, 2021.

“We have laboured and suffered greatly since 2019, we appeal that you give our situation accelerated attention.”