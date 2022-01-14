BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Nigerian University Campus, Abduct Four Students

According to him, the gunmen stormed the university community at 11:30pm on Thursday and whisked the students to an undisclosed location.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted some students of Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Daily Trust reports that the students were abducted close to their University campus at Mararaba, close to Abuja.

SaharaReporters Media

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Abubakar Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, explaining that four students were abducted.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Shehu Abdul Rahman, on behalf of the management of the institution, expressed his profound outrage at the unfortunate development and condemned it in strong terms and demand for the immediate release of those kidnapped.”

The Vice-Chancellor was quoted as saying kidnapping of students constitutes one of the most serious threats to education in Nasarawa State, in particular, and Nigeria in general.

While expressing his deep sympathy to the families of the abducted students, he assured them that serious efforts were being taken to ensure the quick rescue of the victims.

“The Vice-Chancellor, who has since visited the area where the students were kidnapped, visited the Nasarawa Police command where he formally notified the Commissioner of Police about the abduction of the students,” the statement added.

The Vice-Chancellor further urged students to pay more attention to security-related matters and appealed to them to remain calm and go about their normal activities.

He hinted that additional measures have been put in place to guarantee adequate safety of lives and property within and outside the University.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

