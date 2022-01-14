BREAKING: Many Feared Dead, Houses On Fire As Boko Haram Fighters Attack Chibok

The terrorists, who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks, stormed the community around 8:00pm

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

Many residents of Kautikari, a town in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, have been feared dead after militants from the Islamic State-backed faction of Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province attacked the community.

A resident told SaharaReporters that the terrorists, who came in no fewer than 10 gun trucks, stormed the community around 8:00pm on Friday and immediately began to set houses ablaze.

“They are burning many houses as we speak and it is night, you should know the terrain of this place. We don’t know the number of casualties yet three people have been confirmed dead already. 

“They came in this evening and started shooting sporadically. Most of the villagers have run into the bush,” the resident told SaharaReporters on phone.

Since the death of JAS leader, Abubakar Shekau, ISWAP has been consolidating its grip in locations around Lake Chad.

Just recently, it appointed Wali Sani Shuwaram, a 45-year-old as the new leader of ISWAP in Lake Chad.

 

The sect’s membership has swollen with the defection of hundreds of Boko Haram fighters under Shekau.

 

The Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed that insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

The terror group has caused over 100,000 deaths and displaced millions of individuals mainly in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe states.

 

