Buhari Government Has Ability To Crush Boko Haram, Bandits – Tinubu Says During Visit To Zamfara

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, announced a donation of N50million to Zamfara communities recently attacked by bandits.

Tinubu announced the donation shortly after commiserating with Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau, Zamfara.



At least, 200 people were reported killed last week when bandits raided some villages in Bukkuyum and Anka Local Government Areas of the state.

Tinubu said, “I could offer prayers for the people from anywhere, but coming in person is important. The enemies of knowledge, Boko Haram and other criminal elements will be defeated through commitment in humanity. We pray for the entire country to be stable, and if the enemies refuse to stop the carnage, we shall eliminate them.

“We believe in President Muhammadu Buhari’s ability to restore law and order and bring back our country to stability and tracks of development.”

He was accompanied on the visit to Gusau by Kashim Shettima, former Borno governor, the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and former APC National Vice Chairman, South-West, Pius Akinyelure.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Wednesday also sent his condolences and that of his government to the people of Zamfara State on what he described as the “extremely unfortunate” mass killings of innocent people by retreating bandits.

Bola Tinubu had Monday said he had informed the President Muhammadu Buhari of his intention to contest the presidential election in 2023.

Tinubu had said, “I have informed the President of my intention but I’ve not informed Nigerians yet. I am still consulting and I have no problem consulting and I have not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult. You will soon hear all you want to hear; it is a categorical declaration. You’ve got that truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition.”