Electoral Body, INEC To Conduct Bye Elections On February 22

The nation’s electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has stated that Saturday, 26th February 2022, will be for the conduct of bye-elections in certain federal Constituencies in the country.

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Okoye said that the Commission agreed at the date after an extraordinary meeting.

The Federal Constituencies where the elections are expected to hold include; Akure North/Akure South Federal Constituency, Ondo State; Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency, Plateau State; Pankshin South State Constituency, Plateau State; Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, Cross River State.

Others were Akpabuyo State Constituency, Cross River State and Ngor-Okpala State Constituency, Imo State.

On Ekiti East 1 State Constituency election, INEC said it has resolved to combine it with the Governorship election in Ekiti, which will hold on June 18, 2022.

While restating its concern for the restoration of internal democracy in the political parties, INEC appealed to parties that would produce candidates to ensure that their standard-bearers emerge through Direct and Indirect Primaries.

The INEC official was, however, silent on the consensus arrangement enshrined in the Constitution of some of the dominant parties.

“Political parties fielding candidates for the bye-elections must comply with the activities and timelines set out in the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the conduct of the bye-election and conduct transparent and valid direct or indirect primaries in accordance with the dictates of sections 85 and 87 of the Electoral Act 2010 [As amended].

“Political parties must note that the aspirant with the highest number of votes at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the primary of the party and the aspirant’s name shall be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party.

“Political parties that present to the Commission the name of a candidate who does not meet the qualifications stipulated in the Constitution and the Electoral Act shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction shall be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000.00. The detailed Timetable and Schedule of activities has been uploaded on the Commission’s website and social media platforms,” the statement read.