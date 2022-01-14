EXCLUSIVE: Police Arrest Ex-Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew For Supplying Weapons, Military Kits To Bandits

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and detained a nephew of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State who was supplying arms, ammunition, and military kits to bandits in Zamfara State, SaharaReporters has gathered.

The police had last week arrested the suspect identified as Musa Mohammed Kamarawa.

SaharaReporters learnt that he is currently being detained at the NPF headquarters in Abuja.

Sources told SaharaReporters that Bafarawa, who has been uneasy with the arrest of his relation, has been putting pressure on the police for Kamarawa’s release.

He was however told the suspect could not be released as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State was involved and ready to report to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a relative of the former Governor of Sokoto, Attahiru Bafarawa caught by security agents as arms and military kits’ suppliers to bandits,” a police source said.

“He has been under detention with Force Headquarters for about a week. Bafarawa has been putting pressure for his release but they told him they can't release him since Matawalle is aware, that he will report them to the President.”

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, the suspect was heard saying, “My name is Musa Mohammed Kamarawa, born in Kamarawa, Isa LGA; my father's name is Alhaji Mohammed who lives in Kamarawa with his brothers.

“My mother is a businesswoman and also a farmer who lives in Kamarawa; she is an elder sister to former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa; the Sardauna of Bafarawa, Alhaji Abubakar; Hajiya Tsahara; Hajiya Tumba; Hajiya Hafsatand Hajiya Safara'u.

“I attended Gobir primary school Isa, before proceeding to Nagarta College Sokoto. Afterward I got admitted to study for my degree at Usman Danfodiyyo University, Sokoto State.”

 

