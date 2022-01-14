Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Colleague In Kogi

A man identified as Muritala Dare has been sentenced to death by a Kogi State High Court for the murder of his colleague.

Dare was convicted after he reportedly stabbed his colleague to death with a broken bottle.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Justice Josiah Majebi, who presided over the case at High Court 2, Lokoja, found the accused guilty of the offense after considering his involvement in an incident that occurred on August 16, 2020 around the NUJ area of the Lokoja metropolis.

The prosecutor called three witnesses and tendered seven exhibits to prove that the defendant committed the offence.

Some of the exhibits included the defendant’s confessional statement, a coroner’s report, and a police postmortem examination report dated August 19, 2020.

The court held that the stated evidence of circumstances made it possible that the statement made by the defendant and contained in Exhibit P1 was “truly confessional”.

“Premised on the above findings, I hold that the prosecution has proved all the ingredients of the charge against the defendant and thereby raising the presumption of guilt against him in respect of the charge,” the judge said.

“That you, Dare Murtala, is hereby sentenced to death for the offence of culpable homicide for which you are convicted. The sentence of this court upon you is that you will be hanged by the neck until you be dead, and may the Lord have mercy upon your soul,” the judge added.