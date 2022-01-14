Tinubu, Fayemi Meet Over 2023 Presidency, Ekiti Governorship Poll, Resolve To Work Together

The two leaders of the party, who are nursing presidential ambition, made the resolution during a meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

As the 2023 general elections draws closer, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, have resolved to work together to address the lingering crisis rocking the party.

According to Daily Trust, the two leaders of the party, who are nursing presidential ambition, made the resolution during a meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting came barely two days after Tinubu revealed his intention to contest the Presidency.

At the meeting on Wednesday, it was gathered that the two APC leaders discussed the issue of the coming Ekiti governorship election slated for June 18, this year.

The party primary has been fixed for January 27.

A source said, “While the two politicians have presidential ambition, they both face serious challenges outside the South-West region.

“Therefore, the best thing for them to do is to cement their relationship at home, speak with one voice, and concretise their relationships in the other five geopolitical zones. Once they achieve this, any other thing can follow as we approach the 2023 presidential election.

“There are plans in some quarters outside the South-West to undermine them and therefore, their coming together is a good omen.”

Another source said, “The Ekiti governorship election and how to keep the party united in the state was discussed during their meeting in Abuja. You know seven persons have indicated interest for the race in our party.”

At the national level, it was gathered that Tinubu and Fayemi reviewed the delay in the conduct of the national convention of the party.

The convention, where new members of the National Working Committee would emerge, was fixed for February without a date.

Party sources said the delay in the conduct of the convention was part of plots of three governors; Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), who chairs the caretaker committee; Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, and Mohammad Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), to maintain their hold on the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Confirming the meeting, Fayemi’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said, “I don’t know why the media is interested in the meeting; don’t forget that Asiwaju and the governor have a long-standing relationship. Forget what you read in the newspapers, they meet regularly. What happened on Wednesday was one of such meetings.

“They met in Bauchi during the wedding of the daughter of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, and they said okay, ‘Let us meet when we get to Abuja’ and they met. That is why till tomorrow, you will not see the pictures of the meeting; there was nobody else at the meeting. There was no camera; only two of them.

“Ignore whatever you read in the papers, honestly speaking, these people, they don’t do their thing for the camera. I am aware of the meeting, but I was not there. It is not an unusual thing for them to meet, they meet regularly, a relationship that has spanned 25 – 30 years don’t wish it away on the altar of politics.”

Asked when Fayemi will declare for the presidency, the spokesman said, “He has not told me that he is nursing any presidential ambition. He only said he has works to do, and he is concentrating on it.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Buhari Government Has Ability To Crush Boko Haram, Bandits – Tinubu Says During Visit To Zamfara
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze Vows To Give Nigeria Competent Presidential Candidates From South-East
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: 84 Yoruba Groups Meet Again, To Conduct South-West Opinion Poll On Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Nnamdi Kanu’s Defence Team Raises Petitions To Warn Secret Police, DSS As IPOB Leader Appears In Court Tuesday
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy Nigeria’s Economy Is Still Fragile, Country’s Manufacturers Tell President Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights SERAP Vows To Sue Nigerian Government Over Deactivation Of Sowore's Means Of Identification
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
News Man Sentenced To Death For Killing Colleague In Kogi
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Group Blasts Buhari’s Government For Deactivating Sowore’s National ID Card, PVC, International Passport
0 Comments
32 Minutes Ago
News We Lost 30 Members To Attacks By Bandits, Terrorists – Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Police Police Officers ‘Mistakenly’ Record Themselves With Motorist’s Phone After Extorting N150,000 From Him
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Military Armed Forces Day: Nigerian Government Orders Closure Of Abuja Roads, Federal Secretariat
0 Comments
48 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attacks Nigerian Police Training School, Abducts Many Instructors
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Military Democracy Has Come To Stay In Nigeria, Military Won’t Interfere – Defence Chief, Irabor
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Cow-eating Ban: IPOB's Directive Blowing Trumpet Of War --Coalition of Northern Groups
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CyberCrime Police Arrest, Accuse Six Nigerian Traders Of Online Fraud In Bangladesh
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education National Association Of Nigerian Students Kicks Against Ondo Varsity ‘Obnoxious Reparation Fee’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity REVEALED: Nigeria Baptist Convention Paid Bandits N250million To Secure Release Of Abducted Bethel School Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad