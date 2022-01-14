Water Scarcity Hits Enugu As Residents Groan In Pain

Residents of Enugu State are facing acute water scarcity, making domestic needs difficult for many in the city.

In pictures seen by SaharaReporters on Friday, residents appeared in long queues with plastic cans, bowls and even drums to fetch water.

File photo used to illustrate story.

A post that accompanied the photos said, "They are not queuing for fuel. They are not queuing for kerosene either. This is Enugu and they are queuing for water."

In March 2021, the same scarcity of water happened as residents suffered during the period.

According to reports, the worst hit were residents of Independence Layout, Community Layout in Transekulu, Achara Layout and Emene.

Some of the residents told journalists that they had not had water since the New Year of 2021, adding that they had been at the mercy of water vendors.

Pat Chukwuma, who lives at Independence Layout, told NAN that she had bought water from vendors since she moved into the layout nine years ago.

“Ever since I moved into this area, we only had tap water twice in 2014 but from then till now, I buy water from vendors at a very costly amount, between N18,000 and N20,000.

“Again, we cannot do borehole due to the topography of Enugu which is covered by coal,” Chukwuma said in 2021.