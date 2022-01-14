We Lost 30 Members To Attacks By Bandits, Terrorists – Miyetti Allah

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2022

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Taraba State chapter, has lamented the killings of members of its vigilante group by terrorists locally known as bandits.
Speaking with Media Trust, Chairman of North East Zone of the association, Mafindi Danburan said at least 30 members of the Fulani vigilante group, a military arm of MACBAN, were murdered by the bandits as more bodies are yet to be recovered.

Miyetti Allah group
According to him, the vigilante members were on a mission to flush out bandits from their camp in Karal near Gassol town when they were ambushed.
He said bandits from Zamfara State and other states had taken over many forests and established camps. 
Danburan explained that the vigilante group, set up by MACBAN, had been in the forefront in fighting kidnappers and cattle rustlers in the state.
He disclosed that the Fulani vigilante group was set up following the quit notice issued by Emir of Muri to criminal Fulani, adding that the group was inaugurated by the commissioner of police in the state in August.
The chairman further said the Fulani vigilante have arrested over 47 suspected kidnappers in their hideout and also recovered many weapons including Ak47 rifles.
He revealed that the suspects arrested and weapons recovered were all handed over to the police.
Danburan also disclosed that the Fulani vigilante have flushed out many kidnappers from their camps in Mayo Kam and Zodai in Bali Local Government Area.
He said if urgent security measure was not taken, “Taraba will be turned into another bandits’ den because right now hundreds of  them  have relocated into many forests areas in the state.”
He therefore called on the federal government to deploy military and fighter jets to flush out bandits that took over forests in Gassol local government and many parts of the state.

 

