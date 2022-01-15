Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others Honour Fallen Heroes

President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries including Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, service chiefs and members of the diplomatic corps on Saturday laid wreaths in honour of Nigeria's fallen heroes.

The ceremony, which is observed every January 15, usually holds at the National Arcade, opposite the Eagle Square, Abuja.

The 2022 edition featured parade by the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The event holds simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation.

AFRDC is an annual event by the Ministry of Defence to honour fallen heroes, who laid their lives during the First and Second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, peace support and various internal security operations in the country.