EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources

The police further claimed his gang engaged in kidnapping and burning of houses in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Niger states.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force is currently investigating grave allegations against a nephew of Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, former governor of Sokoto State who was arrested for supplying arms, ammunition, and military kits to bandits.

Police sources told SaharaReporters that investigations showed that the suspect, identified as Musa Mohammed Kamarawa, bought and sold military gun trucks to bandits as well as AK-47 and AK-49 rifles.

The police further claimed his gang engaged in kidnapping and burning of houses in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Niger states.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported on Friday that Kamarawa was currently being detained at the NPF headquarters in Abuja and his arrest by the Special Tactical Squad.

Sources had told SaharaReporters that Bafarawa, who has been uneasy with the arrest of his relation, has been putting pressure for Kamarawa’s release.

SaharaReporters had reported that Bafarawa was however told the suspect could not be released as Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State was involved and ready to report to President Muhammadu Buhari. See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Police Arrest Ex-Sokoto Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew For Supplying Weapons, Military Kits To Bandits 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

A police source said, “The allegations levelled against him include armed robbery, kidnapping, burning of houses in Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi and Niger states and illegal possession of firearms like Ak-47, AK-49 and military gun trucks that he buys and sells to terrorists.”

“Remember that anything you say, will serve as evidence against you when charged to court,” a police operative told Kamarawa in a video obtained by SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had reported that the suspect spoke in the video, saying, “My name is Musa Mohammed Kamarawa, born in Kamarawa, Isa LGA; my father's name is Alhaji Mohammed who lives in Kamarawa with his brothers.

“My mother is a businesswoman and also a farmer who lives in Kamarawa; she is an elder sister to former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa; the Sardauna of Bafarawa, Alhaji Abubakar; Hajiya Tsahara; Hajiya Tumba; Hajiya Hafsatand Hajiya Safara'u.

“I attended Gobir primary school Isa, before proceeding to Nagarta College Sokoto. Afterward I got admitted to study for my degree at Usman Danfodiyyo University, Sokoto State.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests 17 Bandits Who Stormed Ondo Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Invade Imo Police Station, Kill Inspector In Midnight Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity I Hope God Listens To Our Prayers, Buhari Says While Acknowledging Administration's Failure On Insecurity
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity COZA Rape Scandal: How Biodun Fatoyinbo's Members Injured, Detained Me --Punch Columnist, Adunni Adelakun
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade Bishop Oyedepo’s Church In Kogi, Abduct Members
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others Honour Fallen Heroes
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Terrorists, ISWAP Fighters Wreck Havoc In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nine Police Instructors Abducted By Boko Haram In Borno Return To Camp
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Junketing President, Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Kaduna
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News NSCDC Operatives In Ondo Impound 284,540 Litre Of Petroleum Products, Arrest 124 Suspects
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kogi Youths Ask Council Chairman To Account For Multi-million Naira Monthly Allocation Since 2015
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Youth Group Demands Removal Of Progressive Governors' Forum Director-General Over Alleged Anti-party Activities
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Identifies Police Boss Who Owns Illegal Refinery In Rivers State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze Lists Five Conditions For South-East Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests 17 Bandits Who Stormed Ondo Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad