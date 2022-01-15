IPOB Declares Sit-at-home On Tuesday As Nnamdi Kanu Appears In Court

IPOB also reminded its followers that another court in Abia State was expected to deliver a judgment on Wednesday over Kanu's fundamental human rights.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

The Indigenous People of Biafra has asked its members and supporters of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, living in South-East to boycott social and economic activities on Tuesday. 

The sit-at-home on January, according to the group, is to allow the Biafra agitators give solidarity to Kanu, who will appear before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja on that day. 

IPOB, however, clarified that there will be no sit-at-home on Wednesday and Thursday, saying that, "we don't want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18" .

In a statement by the group's spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday, IPOB also reminded its followers that another court in Abia State was expected to deliver a judgment on Wednesday over Kanu's fundamental human rights as filed by his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor. 

The statement reads, "We are the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB under the command of our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Following our leader's upcoming court proceedings on the 18th, 19th and 20th of January 2022 next week, we wish to remind Biafrans that there will be only sit at home on 18th of January, and not 19th and 20th of January. In keeping with our avowed solidarity with our leader, the entire Biafra land will be on lock down only on January 18 for obvious reasons. 

"Biafrans should understand that 19th January is the judgment day in the suit by our leader against the Federal Government which is pending before an Umuahia High Court. So, there will be no sit-at-home on that day. 

"Again, we don't want to compound the pains of our people, hence, we will limit the sit-at-home to only January 18. Biafrans and residents of Biafra are free to go about their businesses without molestations on 19th and 20th January. Anybody found enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home on 17th, 19th and 20th is criminal and must treat as such, IPOB leadership have given order and that order is what signed. 

"Everybody must be careful because this waves that is coming will consume many and every principal of IPOB mostly the coordinators must know that it will bounce on their heads if they don't checkmate the activities of members and call them to order. IPOB is not village or social club where everybody will behave untoward to people like cultists. 

"It is on the table and to the knowledge of IPOB leadership how some principal officers were encouraging evils in IPOB without minding the repercussions and consequences but we want to make categorically known to them that it will come back to him or her that encouraged evil against his or her fellow human beings 

"For clarity sake, we reiterate that there will be no sit-at-home on January 19th and 20th. Nobody is expected to interfere with either human or vehicular movements in those days under any guise. Any detractor or agent of darkness caught obstructing peoples activities in Biafra land on January 19th and 20th in the name of enforcing sit-at-home will regret his or her actions.

"We realise that some unscrupulous and traitors are trying to create confusion about these days and dishing false information and propaganda trying to create confusion in Biafra land. IPOB never declared sit at home on 19th and 20th of January 2022. Therefore, we want all Biafrans to go to their normal business on these days without fear.

"Anybody issuing order for sit at home on 19th and 20th of January is not a member of IPOB. Such persons are working against the interest of our leader and the entire struggle for independence. They should be disregarded.

"For the umpteenth time, IPOB is under one Central command and Control , and doesn't have parallel or factional leadership. The Directorate of State under the command of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is in charge of the global movement of IPOB.

"Anybody who is not loyal to DOS is an impostor and should be disregarded.

"We expect our people everywhere to adhere to this directive and refuse to be misled by sacked members of IPOB in Europe and America. IPOB remains unshakeable, built and rooted on the rock and will remain so until the freedom for Biafra is fully achieved."

 

