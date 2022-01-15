Junketing President, Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Kaduna

Buhari is expected during the visit, to inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has planned to embark on a two-day state visit to Kaduna State next Thursday and Friday, January 20 and 21.

This was contained in press statement issued by the Kaduna State Government on Saturday.

According to the statement, Buhari is expected during the visit, to inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects executed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The statement reads, “Malam Nasir El-rufai will host President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna, Kafanchan, and Zaria on 20 and 21 January 2022 for the commissioning of some projects of the Kaduna State Urban Renewal Programme.”

President Buhari had visited Ogun State last Thursday, the 13th of January, to inaugurate some of the infrastructural projects completed by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

The projects executed by the governor included 527 units low and medium Kobape Housing Scheme in Abeokuta and the 83 duplexes at Kings Court Estate at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The other project was the Ijebu-Ode /Mojoda-Epe expressway.

