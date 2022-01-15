Lekan Balogun Declared Next Olubadan By Kingmakers

This was confirmed by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

The Olubadan-in-Council, a conclave of Ibadan kingmakers, have declared the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Lekan Balogun, as the next Olubadan of Ibadanland following the passing of late Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogunguniso 1.

This was confirmed by the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the council after a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

According to him, the perceived controversy surrounding ascension to the Olubadan stool has been resolved.

Also, a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Taiwo Adisa, quoted Ladoja as affirming the candidature of Balogun.

He also promised that the Olubadan-in-Council would jointly make a public statement on their resolutions soonest.

Ladoja said, “I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. All the matters causing crisis in Ibadanland have been resolved. The governor has been magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us who thought we won’t meet again have finally met and resolved all the matters. So, I can tell you that, by next week, you won’t notice any tension in Ibadan again.

“The resolution is simple and the only contention was the objection by Barrister Lana on the court case and it has been resolved. None of us argued that the Otun Olubadan, Senator Balogun, is not the next Olubadan. All of us have agreed on that position because that is our hierarchy.

“Before the resolution could be announced, we have our procedure. The Olubadan-in-Council will meet and we will present the candidate to the governor for assent.

“Now, we are very happy that we have resolved the problem and we are all grateful to the governor.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Another Monarch In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
CRIME Police Launch Manhunt For Kidnappers Of Ondo Monarch
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Court Halts Ganduje From Breaking Up Kano Emirate
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Ganduje Vs Sanusi: Police Ban Demonstrations, Rallies As Tension Brews In Kano
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Tradition Royal Rumble In Ibadan: Olubadan Must Drop His Imperial Majesty Title Before We Drop Our Crowns, Says New Ibadan Kings
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NSCDC Rivers Anti-vandals Unit Suspended After Governor Wike’s Outburst
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Omicron Ban: Nigerian Government Seeks End To Travel Restrictions To Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is A Mistake, Northerners Can't Vote Someone Like Him Again In 2023 --Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US West Coast On Alert Over Volcanic Eruption In Tonga
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Port Harcourt Resident Drags Nigerian Government To Court Over Black Soot Epidemic, Demands N500million Damages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education How Appalling Public Schools In Kano State Keep Students Away From Learning
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education How Free And Compulsory Education Worsens Learning Outcomes In Kano State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Women Protest Half-naked Over Insecurity
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Forum Opposes Zoning Of Presidency To South
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad