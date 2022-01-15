Nigeria Lost N10.72trillion To Twitter Ban — LCCI

This is a huge loss to Nigeria as it represents about 63% of Nigeria's N17.1trillion budgeted for 2022.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

The Nigerian economy lost N10.72trillion to the suspension of microblogging platform, Twitter, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said. 

The figures were disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by Chinyere Almona, Director-General, LCCI.

 

“In business terms, the cost of the seven-month shutdown of Twitter operations in Nigeria is estimated to be N10.72trillion ($26.1billion) according to Netblock’s Cost of Shutdown Tool,” Almona said.

This is a huge loss to Nigeria as it represents about 63% of Nigeria's N17.1trillion budgeted for 2022. 

Recall that on June 4, the Nigeriag Government announced the suspension of Twitter after the social media platform deleted a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Telecommunication companies had on June 5 blocked access to Twitter after receiving a directive from the Nigerian Communications Commission to that effect.

After seven months of suspension, the government lifted the suspension of Twitter’s operations in the country.

Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Abdullahi, announced the lifting of the suspension in a statement.

Reacting in a statement, the LCCI Director welcomed the suspension of the ban as she said digital platforms have become a viable tool for business operations and governance in engaging with a diversified audience and boosting digital transactions.

She said that currently, the Information and Communications Technology sector was one of the growth drivers in the economy.

“We, therefore, urge the government to create an enabling regulatory environment that supports global technology companies in achieving their potential and are sustainably profitable,” she said.

According to her, improving Nigeria’s digital infrastructure from a policy perspective would boost healthcare delivery, agric-technology, learning, e-governance, and fintech.

Almona advised Nigeria and other nations to ensure balanced negotiation in the use of digital platforms for mutual benefits between governments and operators.

She said that the negotiation became imperative due to the lessons learnt during Nigeria-Twitter issue.

She urged government to explore these lessons in creating a realistic template for regulating digital platforms in Nigeria for maximum benefits.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive How Federal Government Bail-Out Helps Banks, Not States
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari’s Budget, Attacked By PDP, Praised By PDP Stalwart Stella Oduah
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria: Thinking Under The Box By Dave Lafiaji
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy 27 States Struggle To Pay Worker Salaries, According To Buhari
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion I Foresee Full-Blown War In The Niger Delta By Joe Igbokwe
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Fuel Hike: Ondo Civil Servants, Residents, Others Shun NLC Rally
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others Honour Fallen Heroes
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Terrorists, ISWAP Fighters Wreck Havoc In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police Nine Police Instructors Abducted By Boko Haram In Borno Return To Camp
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Politics Junketing President, Buhari To Embark On Two-day Visit To Kaduna
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News NSCDC Operatives In Ondo Impound 284,540 Litre Of Petroleum Products, Arrest 124 Suspects
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Kogi Youths Ask Council Chairman To Account For Multi-million Naira Monthly Allocation Since 2015
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Youth Group Demands Removal Of Progressive Governors' Forum Director-General Over Alleged Anti-party Activities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Wike Identifies Police Boss Who Owns Illegal Refinery In Rivers State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze Lists Five Conditions For South-East Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity South-West Outfit, Amotekun Arrests 17 Bandits Who Stormed Ondo Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad