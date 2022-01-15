Ondo Women Protest Half-naked Over Insecurity

Hundreds of women across four local government areas in Ondo State on Saturday protested against worsening security challenges in the area.

The women, who took to the streets of Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko and some other Akoko towns, demanded improved security from the state and federal government.

Recent spate of insecurity in the area include abduction of teachers by gunmen in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer at Oka Akoko last week, and the attack on 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

Some of the protesters, who held brooms, were half-naked and chanting various solidarity songs along the streets.

Recall that Amotekun Corps also arrested no fewer than 17 suspected bandits from the North-West of Nigeria when they stormed Okitipupa area of the state.

The suspected criminals were found with dogs, cutlasses and charms as they wandered in the area without purpose.

It was the distress call by residents of the community to Amotekun operatives that led to their arrest.