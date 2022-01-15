Ondo Women Protest Half-naked Over Insecurity

Some of the protesters, who held brooms, were half-naked and chanting various solidarity songs along the streets.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

Hundreds of women across four local government areas in Ondo State on Saturday protested against worsening security challenges in the area.

The women, who took to the streets of Oka Akoko, Akungba Akoko and some other Akoko towns, demanded improved security from the state and federal government.

Recent spate of insecurity in the area include abduction of teachers by gunmen in Auga Akoko, the killing of a police officer at Oka Akoko last week, and the attack on 17 travellers on Ifira Akoko-Isua Akoko road by armed robbers among others.

Some of the protesters, who held brooms, were half-naked and chanting various solidarity songs along the streets.

Recall that Amotekun Corps also arrested no fewer than 17 suspected bandits from the North-West of Nigeria when they stormed Okitipupa area of the state. 

The suspected criminals were found with dogs, cutlasses and charms as they wandered in the area without purpose. 

It was the distress call by residents of the community to Amotekun operatives that led to their arrest. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity UPDATE: Residents Flee Kaduna Community After Gunmen Kill Pregnant Woman, Abduct Husband
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Many In Zamfara Village, Raze Houses
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Wife Of Ondo Governor's Chief Of Staff, Four Others Released After Abduction
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Hunger, Poverty Breeding Insecurity In Nigeria, Says Amaechi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: NSCDC Rivers Anti-vandals Unit Suspended After Governor Wike’s Outburst
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Tradition Lekan Balogun Declared Next Olubadan By Kingmakers
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Omicron Ban: Nigerian Government Seeks End To Travel Restrictions To Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is A Mistake, Northerners Can't Vote Someone Like Him Again In 2023 --Northern Elders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH US West Coast On Alert Over Volcanic Eruption In Tonga
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Port Harcourt Resident Drags Nigerian Government To Court Over Black Soot Epidemic, Demands N500million Damages
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education How Appalling Public Schools In Kano State Keep Students Away From Learning
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education How Free And Compulsory Education Worsens Learning Outcomes In Kano State
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Forum Opposes Zoning Of Presidency To South
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Tradition Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad