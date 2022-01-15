Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Olubadan-elect, Lekan Balogun, ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja and other members of Olubadan-in-Council are currently in a closed-door meeting.

It was learnt that a new Olubadan may be announced after the meeting.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven members of the Olubadan-in-council were physically present at a meeting held behind closed doors at the Olubadan palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

The meeting had been called for the kingmakers to formally affirm their choice of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadan land and forward the same nomination to the Oyo State governor for approval.