Oyo Governor, Ibadan Kingmakers In Close-door Meeting, Set To Announce New Olubadan

It was learnt that a new Olubadan may be announced after the meeting.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Olubadan-elect, Lekan Balogun, ex-Governor Rashidi Ladoja and other members of Olubadan-in-Council are currently in a closed-door meeting.

It was learnt that a new Olubadan may be announced after the meeting.

Seyi Makinde

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, seven members of the Olubadan-in-council were physically present at a meeting held behind closed doors at the Olubadan palace, Oja’ba, Ibadan.

The meeting had been called for the kingmakers to formally affirm their choice of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, High Chief Lekan Balogun as the next Olubadan of Ibadan land and forward the same nomination to the Oyo State governor for approval.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Tradition Lekan Balogun Declared Next Olubadan By Kingmakers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News British Government Does Not Support Biafra Agitators, High Commission Says
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Politics Accept The Will Of God, Traditional Rulers Tells Atiku After Visit To Buhari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Politics Court Declares Gov. Ganduje's Appointment Of New Emirs Void
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Agriculture Soyinka: RUGA Internal Colonisation, Nigeria Can't Survive Another Upheaval Like Biafran War
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Corruption Rehabilitate Cyber Criminals, Ooni Urges EFCC
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Tradition Lekan Balogun Declared Next Olubadan By Kingmakers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education How Appalling Public Schools In Kano State Keep Students Away From Learning
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Stabbed To Death After Disagreement With Bouncer At Lagos Nightclub
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education How Free And Compulsory Education Worsens Learning Outcomes In Kano State
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Ondo Women Protest Half-naked Over Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Northern Elders Forum Opposes Zoning Of Presidency To South
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed, Many Injured, Houses Burnt As Herdsmen Attack Ogun Community
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Ohanaeze Lists Five Conditions For South-East Presidential Aspirants
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram UPDATE: Boko Haram Terrorists, ISWAP Fighters Wreck Havoc In Borno
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Nine Police Instructors Abducted By Boko Haram In Borno Return To Camp
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Ex-Governor, Bafarawa’s Nephew Sold Military Gun Trucks To Bandits, Terrorised Sokoto, Zamfara, Niger states – Police Sources
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Military Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Buhari, Osinbajo, Lawan, Others Honour Fallen Heroes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad