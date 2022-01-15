UPDATE: Boko Haram Terrorists, ISWAP Fighters Wreck Havoc In Borno

They also burnt down a church and some residential buildings.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2022

Boko Haram terrorists suspected to be an arm of Islamic State of West African Province, who attacked Kautikari Village under Chibok Local Government Area in Borno State on Friday, have killed four residents. 

The terrorists also abducted a large number of women and children, while several villagers remain missing.

The insurgents during the attack raided the home of a renowned businessman and set all his properties ablaze before snatching a cell phone belonging to his wife.

Kautikari is located East and about 15km drive from Chibok town predominantly occupied by Christians.

Son-in-law of the businessman, who resides in Maiduguri, the state capital, disclosed that he received a distress call from the snatched phone of his mother-in-law by the insurgents demanding for recharge card early Saturday morning.

“Our people of Kautikari are displaced following the attack on the community last Friday which is our market day.

“The armed insurgents killed four people, destroy shops and loot food items. They also abducted scores of women and children as many are still missing.

“Our church has been razed down, including my father in law’s house and shops in the community. I spoke with some of the family and they told me they are all safe, though displaced now.

“Unfortunately, my mother-in-law’s cell phone was snatched from her by the terrorists. I received a distress call from the snatched phone this morning by the insurgents demanding for recharge card, before I informed the caller that ‘God is in control’, and I quickly put off the phone," he narrated.

SaharaReporters, New York

