Banditry: Katsina Government Reopens Filling Stations, Cattle Markets In Troubled Areas Five Months After Closure

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has ordered the immediate reopening of all filling stations and cattle markets earlier closed as a result of cattle rustling and banditry in the state.

However, the governor urged the two emirate councils in the state to admonish district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant and ensure that no act of connivance by Sarakunan Fawa and others is allowed.

In a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, the government warned that it would not hesitate to re-enact the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity was noticed.

Recall that in August 2021, Masari had ordered the closure of the markets.

Regarding the closure of Kankara-Sheme Road to commercial vehicles, motorists were advised to go through Funtua.

The order said, “Only private non-commercial vehicles are to ply the road and lorries, trucks carrying firewood from the bush are totally banned.

“Suspension of sale of all animals at the markets of the following local government areas: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Malumfashi, Charanchi, Mal’adua, Kafur, Faskari, Sabuwa, Baure, Dutsinma and Kaita.

“Ban on transportation of cattle trucks from Katsina State to any other state in Nigeria.

“Total ban on carrying three persons on motorcycles and more than three passengers on a tricycle.

“Total ban on the sale of second-hand motorcycles at the Charanchi Market.

“Re-enforcement of the ban on the operation of commercial tricycles and motorcycles from 10.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the state capital and 6.00 p.m to 6.00 a.m in the frontline local government areas.

“Re-enforcement of the total ban on the sale of petrol in jerry cans at filling stations.

“Only two designated filling stations are allowed to sell fuel of not more than N5,000.00 to motorists in Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Kankara, Faskari, Sabuwa, Dandume, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsinma, Kurfi, Danja and Kafur local government areas.

“Identified essential workers (health personnel, security personnel and journalists) could use tricycles and motorcycles beyond the banned periods.”