Linking Me To Drug Peddling Very Repulsive, Obi Cubana Says

Nigerian socialite, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, has spoken about his recent invitation to the office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for questioning.

The anti-narcotic agency questioned the businessman over alleged ties to some drug traffickers.

Obi Cubana

In an interview with media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde popularly known as Daddy Freeze, Iyiegbu said the thought alone of drug links was very repulsive, adding that he had never felt so low in his life.

According to him, he had made a covenant with God never to involve in such or sponsor such business as anyone can be a victim, including his children.

He, however, expressed confidence in the ability of the NDLEA to carry out a thorough investigation into the matter.

Iyiegbu also compared the NDLEA invitation to when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission detained him for four days last year over alleged money laundering and tax fraud.

Speaking about his ordeal with the anti-drug agency, he said, “While growing in life, people must face some challenges, and I am facing mine at the moment. I was in detention for four days and three nights.

”I did not feel bad because I knew the agency would do a thorough job and if I was cleared, I would be allowed to go because it was not a witch hunt. However, linking me to a drug issue made me feel low. It is repulsive because it is something I had made a covenant to never support, invest in or be part of. Getting the invitation from the NDLEA got to me because it is something I have always fought against.

“It destroys generations, and my children could also become victims. I was told someone paid money into my account, and I believe the agency, which I feel is a responsible one, would make their findings known to the public once they are done with their investigation.”