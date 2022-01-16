Nollywood Actress Laments Nigeria's Insecurity After Attack By Bandits On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A Nollywood actress, Bimpe Akintunde, has lamented the rate of insecurity in the country after she escaped an attack by suspected bandits at Onigari along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Akintunde on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to issue a warning to other drivers along the road.

According to her, the bandits numbering about 10, were all dressed in military uniform, shooting directly at all vehicles coming to Lagos from Ibadan.

The actress, who was reportedly in the car with her daughter, escaped death narrowly.

She wrote on Instagram, "Let's be careful on Ibadan Express Road, I escaped bandit attack at around after 5:00pm this evening after Oni-Garri on my way to Lagos.

"They were shooting at all of vehicles coming from Ibadan. They were like 10 in army uniform shooting directly at us.

“God saved me and my daughter...like they were shooting directly at us.

"Where are we going in this country? Broad daylight attack! God came through for us. I turned back, followed one way and alerted other drivers.”

This comes barely a week after gunmen attacked a commercial bus along the same route.

SaharaReporters had reported last week how gunmen suspected to be of Fulani extraction allegedly launched an attack on a commercial bus and abducted five passengers, including a woman at the Oni-Garri axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Highway.

The incident, which was said to have occurred two Saturdays ago, resulted in the death of the driver identified as Oluwatosin Aruwajoye.

One of the passengers, Ibrahim Tiamiyu, who was shot in the thigh, however, managed to escape.

The passengers reportedly boarded an eight-seater ash colour Toyota Sienna bus with registration number MUS 493 HH from Ibadan, Oyo State, and were on their way to Lagos State when the kidnappers suddenly emerged from the bush at the Oni-Garri axis and shot sporadically at the vehicle.

It was gathered that the driver, who sensed their presence and tried to manoeuvre his way through, was immediately shot dead at close range, while Tiamiyu was shot in the thigh.

On getting information about Tiamiyu, the brother of the injured victim reported the case at the Toll Gate Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

Police operatives from Oyo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Toll Gate Police Division were said to have moved to the scene immediately they got the information and rushed the injured victim to the hospital for treatment.

Operatives subsequently combed the bush in a move to rescue victims and apprehend perpetrators.

The driver’s corpse was also deposited in the mortuary at Adeoyo State Hospital, Ring Road.

Meanwhile, the kidnappers have demanded N30million as ransom for the female victim.