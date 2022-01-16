None Of My Children Will Attend Boarding School In Nigeria, Father Of Pupil Who Died In Anambra School Says

According to the parents, they have withdrawn their daughters from boarding school in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2022

Parents of Chidalu Bright Onyekwuluje, a student, who allegedly died at St Michaels Boys Secondary School, Ozubulu Nnewi, Anambra State, have vowed to never send any of their children to a boarding house.

Chidalu's parents, Prince Cornelius and Ogochukwu Onyekwuluje, stated this while speaking with journalists in Awka, the state capital.

Prince Onyekwuluje said he decided to withdraw his other children from boarding school after the excruciating experience he had with the death of his only son.

The young boy allegedly died on December 17 due to the negligence from the school management.

According to claims by the family, Chidalu took ill in the school and the management allegedly kept quiet to ensure he finished his exams, thereby aggravating the health condition of the student. 

Meanwhile, principal of the school, Rev Fr Romanus Ike Muoma, denied that the school management delayed in releasing the student to his parents.

Onyekwuluje said, “Bright is my only son and having seen the fate that has befallen him in the hands of the school management as a boarder, I have therefore withdrawn my two daughters who are schooling in St John of God Secondary school, Awka.

“I have sat and thought about the things that are happening in boarding schools, including the one at Dowen College, the Deeper Life school in Uyo and now my son in St Michaels Boys College, Ozubulu, and I have concluded that as far as I’m alive, none of my children will ever attend a boarding school in this country anymore.

“I did not go to school, so my wish is that all my children will go to good schools, to attain education, but you have seen the fate that befell my only son, Bright Chidalu, so I have made up my mind about boarding schools in Nigeria.”

