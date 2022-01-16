Residents Of Kaduna Community Flee Homes After Terrorists' Invasion

Some weeks ago, bandits abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Highway after attacking their convoy.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2022

Scores of residents of Damari community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have fled their homes after dozens of terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded the community on Sunday morning.

The armed men were said to be in pursuit of members of a group loyal to a notorious warlord, Malam Abba, Daily Trust reports.

According to the report, Abba in 2020 was confirmed to be a member of the terrorist group, Boko Haram by the Kaduna State Police Command.

A resident, who already fled the area, Ibrahim Hassan, recounted that the bandits stormed the area around 10:00am on Sunday, adding that many began to flee on hearing sounds of gunshots.

Meanwhile, there was a deadly clash on Friday between bandits and the lieutenants of Abba in which several terrorists were killed.

A source from the community said it was suspected that the bandits, who attacked Damari, were on a vengeance mission and deliberately attacked Damari because the town was under the protection of Abba.

Some weeks ago, bandits abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Highway after attacking their convoy.

Also, the bandits attacked vehicles numbering about 20 which were led by a police escort.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Two Katsina Local Government Areas Still Under Bandits Constant Attacks —Masari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Terrorists Kidnap 28 In Niger State, Demand Drinks, Gallons Of Petrol As Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Military Forces In Niger Delta Suffer Another Attack As Militants Kill Three Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Vigilante Group Nabs Boko Haram Members In Lagos State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency MEND Replies To Former President Goodluck Jonathan
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Insurgency Military Threatens Nigeria's Militant Groups
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Jobs Rivers Council Boss To Withhold Appointees' January Salaries For Shunning Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Two Katsina Local Government Areas Still Under Bandits Constant Attacks —Masari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Mali's Former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Is Dead
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Scandal None Of My Children Will Attend Boarding School In Nigeria, Father Of Pupil Who Died In Anambra School Says
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion On The Question Of Osinbajo And The Search For Credible Alternative In 2023, By Gbenga Oloniniran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency Terrorists Kidnap 28 In Niger State, Demand Drinks, Gallons Of Petrol As Ransom
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Environment Soot: Dikio Backs Rivers Government's War Against Illegal Refineries
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 43-year-old Man Arrested For Raping Octogenarian In Nasarawa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Orders ‘Robust’ Military Intervention In Niger State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Terrorism Somalia Government Spokesperson Injured In Bomb Blast
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad