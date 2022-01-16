Residents Of Kaduna Community Flee Homes After Terrorists' Invasion

Scores of residents of Damari community in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State have fled their homes after dozens of terrorists riding on motorcycles invaded the community on Sunday morning.

The armed men were said to be in pursuit of members of a group loyal to a notorious warlord, Malam Abba, Daily Trust reports.

According to the report, Abba in 2020 was confirmed to be a member of the terrorist group, Boko Haram by the Kaduna State Police Command.

A resident, who already fled the area, Ibrahim Hassan, recounted that the bandits stormed the area around 10:00am on Sunday, adding that many began to flee on hearing sounds of gunshots.

Meanwhile, there was a deadly clash on Friday between bandits and the lieutenants of Abba in which several terrorists were killed.

A source from the community said it was suspected that the bandits, who attacked Damari, were on a vengeance mission and deliberately attacked Damari because the town was under the protection of Abba.

Some weeks ago, bandits abducted scores of travellers along Kaduna–Birnin Gwari Highway after attacking their convoy.

Also, the bandits attacked vehicles numbering about 20 which were led by a police escort.