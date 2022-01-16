Rivers Council Boss To Withhold Appointees' January Salaries For Shunning Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event

Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chidi Lloyd, has declared that there will be no January salary for appointees of the council, who were absent during the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event held at the council secretariat on Saturday.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bright Elendu, Llyod said their their absence left a question mark on their sincerity, loyalty and commitment to the success of his administration despite a prompt notice from the council secretary.

According to him, the forfeiture of the absentees' January salaries will serve as a strong signal to all appointees not adding value to his administration.

He said, “The council chairman has directed that the January salary of Emohua Local Government Area appointees be paid using the attendance register taken during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held on Saturday as a disciplinary measure to instil seriousness in the official conduct of all officers and staff of the local government.”

The chairman further warned that the days when council appointees received a monthly salary from the comfort of their homes with little or no contribution to the local government's development were over as his administration will not hesitate to replace any of them not ready to add value to the system.