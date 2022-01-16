Soot: Dikio Backs Rivers Government's War Against Illegal Refineries

He said illegal refineries were not the only cause of the environmental devastation in the region, insisting that other harmful practices were also responsible for polluting the environment.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2022

Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has supported the war against illegal refineries declared by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.  

Dikio, who spoke at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, during the 50th anniversary dinner and awards night of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, said Wike's effort should be complemented by all stakeholders in the region.  

He said illegal refineries were not the only cause of the environmental devastation in the region, insisting that other harmful practices were also responsible for polluting the environment.  

He said, "I commend Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for taking on the issue of illegal oil refineries also known as ‘kpofire’ head on but a lot of work still needs to be done.

"Kpofire is not the only pollutant and so individually and collectively what are we doing, especially corporate organisations to reduce unwanted emissions into our environment?" 

Dikio also urged people of the Niger Delta to stop bickering over the alloted percentage in the Petroleum Industry Act, saying opportunity would be created for future negotiations.  

"I will say that instead of quarreling about the percentage, we should be talking about what to do with the percentage we got, build on it and we can have another discussion after that," Dikio said.  

While reinforcing the PAP's Train, Employ and Mentor model, Dikio said in the next 10 years, the Niger Delta should have a critical mass that would make people of the region competitive in all spheres.  

He said, "We're looking for partnership with businesses that can train these ex-agitators.

"We are doing this which is a departure from the old model which only train people and put them back in the bloated unemployment market. We feel that is a waste of money and everybody's time. It increases the anxiety level in the economy and the polity."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Ghana COVID-19: Panic As Ghana Records 60 Per Cent Increase In Cases After Lifting Lockdown
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerian Doctors Strike: Patients In Ondo Hospitals Cry Out For Doctors
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ebola: Lagos Confirms 2 People That Came In Contact With Dead Liberian Victim Down With Fever
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion The Ameyo Adadevoh I knew By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Heartbroken For Liberia By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH West African Travelers Limited To 5 Airports In The US
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Jobs Rivers Council Boss To Withhold Appointees' January Salaries For Shunning Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Two Katsina Local Government Areas Still Under Bandits Constant Attacks —Masari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Residents Of Kaduna Community Flee Homes After Terrorists' Invasion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Mali's Former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal None Of My Children Will Attend Boarding School In Nigeria, Father Of Pupil Who Died In Anambra School Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion On The Question Of Osinbajo And The Search For Credible Alternative In 2023, By Gbenga Oloniniran
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Terrorists Kidnap 28 In Niger State, Demand Drinks, Gallons Of Petrol As Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 43-year-old Man Arrested For Raping Octogenarian In Nasarawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Orders ‘Robust’ Military Intervention In Niger State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Terrorism Somalia Government Spokesperson Injured In Bomb Blast
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad