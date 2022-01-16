Terrorists Attack Southern Borno Community

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2022

Members of the Islamic State West Africa Province terrorist group have launched an attack on Mainahari community near Wakabiu in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

Reports had it that the insurgents threw bombs to the village on Saturday afternoon.

File photo used to illustrate story.

However, a source told PUNCH that the insurgents were successfully repelled by men of the Nigerian Army.

“We were at the barrack when we began to hear sounds of bombs around 3:00pm this afternoon. Then we heard that they were trying to enter Mainahari Village near Wakabiu but the army were on alert and they immediately engaged the insurgents.

“There was no casualty on the side of the Nigerian Army but we are told the Army killed scores of the insurgents, seized a gun truck and many ammunition from the fleeing insurgents,” a civilian source was quoted as saying.

This trails an attack by the insurgents five days ago on the Tukur Buratai Institute for War and Peace, a research institute of the Nigerian Army University in Buratai Village, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

SaharaReporters had reported that the insurgents attacked the Buratai community on Monday, shooting heavy artillery.

Buratai is the country home of the immediate past Chief of Army Staff and current Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Tukur Buratai. 

A military source had said the situation forced people to scamper for safety and remain indoors as the shooting continued.

SaharaReporters, New York

