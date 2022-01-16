Terrorists Kidnap 28 In Niger State, Demand Drinks, Gallons Of Petrol As Ransom

The terrorists carried out the operation between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 16, 2022

 

Terrorists have invaded the Farin-Shinge, Kulho, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama communities of Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, killing three people and abducting 28 in the process. 

This comes barely a week after a similar attack where at least 13 people were killed by suspected bandits in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

According to a report by Vanguard, the terrorists carried out the operation between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

They were said to have demanded seven 50 litres kegs of petrol, packs of Viju Milk and other drinks as a ransom for the abductees from the Farin-Shinge community.

A source disclosed that the attack started in Farin-Shinge community a few minutes to the Jummat prayers on Friday and the people were caught unawares

Eight people were kidnapped and whisked away from the area.

Also, Jigawa, Dogo Fadama and surrounding communities were under siege by the terrorists and two people were killed while four others were abducted.

The terrorists were said to have also moved from house to house, stole some household properties and rustled a lot of cattles.

A source from the area, Umar Mohammed, who confirmed the raid, said the gunmen stormed the area unawares and were unable to confront them and had to flee the area and could not be located till now.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Two Katsina Local Government Areas Still Under Bandits Constant Attacks —Masari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Residents Of Kaduna Community Flee Homes After Terrorists' Invasion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Terrorism Somalia Government Spokesperson Injured In Bomb Blast
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
9 Years Ago
Opinion Blame The Governor, Not The President By Emeka Asinugo, KSC
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion A Mother’s Day Like No Other By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Jobs Rivers Council Boss To Withhold Appointees' January Salaries For Shunning Armed Forces Remembrance Day Event
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Two Katsina Local Government Areas Still Under Bandits Constant Attacks —Masari
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insurgency Residents Of Kaduna Community Flee Homes After Terrorists' Invasion
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Mali's Former President, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Is Dead
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Scandal None Of My Children Will Attend Boarding School In Nigeria, Father Of Pupil Who Died In Anambra School Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion On The Question Of Osinbajo And The Search For Credible Alternative In 2023, By Gbenga Oloniniran
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Environment Soot: Dikio Backs Rivers Government's War Against Illegal Refineries
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Not For Sale, Osinbajo Support Group Tells Tinubu
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Will Never Be Part Of Biafra, Igbo Won’t Destroy Nigeria – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME 43-year-old Man Arrested For Raping Octogenarian In Nasarawa
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Orders ‘Robust’ Military Intervention In Niger State
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Terrorism Somalia Government Spokesperson Injured In Bomb Blast
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad