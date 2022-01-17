2023: Ohanaeze Woos North, Sets Aside N10billion For Igbo Presidency

Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday reached out to the North in an apparent move to solicit support for the 2023 presidential election.

Ohanaeze stated that Igbo believes in dialogue and negotiation to produce the president of South-Eastern extraction while revealing that Igbo in the Diaspora have set aside N10billion to support any candidate that will emerge from the region.

Secretary-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said they visited Kaduna recently to beg Northerners to support Igbo to get the 2023 presidency.

Isiguzoro also disclosed that the delegation met with some clerics in the North over the presidential project.

He said, “We are begging the north to give us the opportunity. You should help us because we know that the North plays the role of kingmaker in politics of this country. We are here to ask you to support an Igbo man for the presidency. There should be no more abusive words between north and South-East as we used to read on pages of newspapers.

“What happened to the cordial relationship between Zik and Tafa Balewa, what happened to the good relationship between North and South-East? We must bring back the good memories of old days for the unity and development of Nigeria.

“Igbo have one trillion investment in the North. We are for one Nigeria, we are not for Biafra. We need somebody that is of age that can unite Nigeria. We believe in one Nigeria. We have abundant human resources that can take over from Buhari.

“We have people who are committed to serve Nigeria. We have seven states including Rivers and Delta states where we have Igbo speaking brothers. We have politicians like Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Rochas Okorocha, among others that can run for the presidency.”