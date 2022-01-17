Anambra Catholic School Hurriedly Buries Student Who Died After Maltreatment By Teacher

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 17, 2022

An 11-year-old JSS 1 student of St Valerian Catholic School, Onitsha, Anambra State, Izuchukwu David Onwualu, has died after being allegedly maltreated by a female basic science teacher in the school.

But the school in an attempt to cover up the case, gave the boy’s father some money and hurriedly buried the student, according to a report by FIJ.

FIJ

Dubem Onwualu Christopher, the deceased’s father, said he took his son to the school on a motorcycle last Tuesday morning only to see him writhing in pain in the evening.

“I left the school to where my wife and I sold carbonated drinks near my house,” he told FIJ.

Christopher said he was in the market to get beverages for dinner when his wife called that his son was not feeling fine. 

On getting home, he met david writhing in pain. 

“My wife was pouring water on him and, at the same time, crying for help,” he said.

The deceased's father said David’s classmates were present and they disclosed it was their basic science teacher that maltreated him. 

The students, in a clip, revealed that the teacher repeatedly hit Izuchukwu with a plastic bottle on his head. 

According to them, the teacher was angry because he failed to do his assignment.

David would later be made to do the assignment on the spot. 

"Nobody did anything while our teacher was flogging him,” one of David’s classmates said in a video. 

“She was always flogging him when he misbehaved. If he wrote slowly, she flogged him. If she played roughly, she flogged him.

“When she was flogging him, she did not know he would hit his head on the wall. She flogged him, but he was not crying, so she kept flogging him to make sure he cried. During the flogging, he broke free and hit his head on the wall," he added.

SaharaReporters, New York

